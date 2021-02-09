Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Real Madrid kept its slim title hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Getafe on Wednesday, pulling within five points of La Liga’s top spot.

Yes, cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid have two matches in hand on Real, but that won’t stop Zinedine Zidane’s men from dreaming of a proper title defense.

The win pulls Real three points clear of Clasico rivals Barcelona, who have played one fewer match than the reigning champs but lost their head-to-head match-up earlier this season. Barca beat Real Betis 3-2 on Tuesday.

Karim Benzema scored off a Vinicius Jr. assist in the 60th minute and it was 2-0 a half-dozen minutes later when Marcelo cued up a goal from fellow fullback Ferland Mendy.

Atleti is off to Granada on Saturday, when Barca will host Alaves before Real hosts Valencia on Sunday.

Do you think either Real or Barca has a decent chance of catching Atleti, who won at home to Barcelona but fell to Real in its only loss of the 2020-21 La Liga season?

The second Madrid derby is March 7 at the Wanda Metropolitano, while Atleti won’t meet Barca again until May 9.

Either way, there is serious speed on display on Marcelo to Mendy goal.

‼️ FERLAND MENDY starts and finishes a devastating counter-attack to double Real Madrid's lead!#RealMadridGetafe

