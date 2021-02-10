EPL betting odds for Premier League Week 24 have been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Week 24 of the season, as we continue 2021 in style with games from February 13-15 with Manchester City v. Tottenham the headline event, plus Arsenal v. Leeds, Leicester City v. Liverpool and Wolves v. Southampton all tasty clashes.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Everton 2-0 Fulham – (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

West Brom 0-3 Man United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Chelsea 4-1 Newcastle – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brighton 1-1 Aston Villa – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Crystal Palace 2-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Arsenal 1-2 Leeds – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

West Ham 2-1 Sheffield United – (Monday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Southampton 1-0 Wolves – (Sunday, 7 a.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Man City 2-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – STREAM

Leicester 2-1 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Saturday, February 13: (+235) Leicester v. Liverpool (+108). Tie: +250

Saturday, February 13: (+135) Crystal Palace v. Burnley (+220). Tie: +210

Saturday, February 13: (-304) Manchester City v. Tottenham (+700). Tie: +450

Saturday, February 13: (+170) Brighton v. Aston Villa (+150). Tie: +235

Sunday, February 14: (+145) Southampton v. Wolves (+195), Tie: +215

Sunday, February 14: (+800) West Brom v. Manchester United (-334), Tie: +425

Sunday, February 14: (-125) Arsenal v. Leeds (+300), Tie: +280

Sunday, February 14 (-125) Everton v. Fulham (+325), Tie: +265

Monday, February 15: (-150) West Ham v. Sheffield United (+400), Tie: +270

Monday, February 15: (-400) Chelsea v. Newcastle (+1000), Tie: +500

Follow @JPW_NBCSports