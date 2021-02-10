Everton – Tottenham stage FA Cup match for the ages (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gylfi Sigurdsson had a goal and three assists against his former club in Everton’s 5-4 extra-time win over Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Goodison Park on Wednesday, as Everton – Tottenham delivered thrills from the get-go in a mix of superb individual plays and suspect defending at Goodison Park.

Sigurdsson had 13 goals and nine assists in 83 matches for Tottenham earlier in his career, but the Icelandic star registered one-third of that assist total when his old mates visited Goodison.

Bernard scored the match-winning goal and Richarlison posted two goals for Everton, while Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez had a brace and Heung-min Son two assists in the loss. Erik Lamela also scored and Harry Kane came off the bench to force extra time with a terrific diving header.

Spurs out-attempted Everton 29-17 and recorded 12 of the game’s whopping 22 shots on target. Everton’s Robin Olsen made seven saves, two more than Spurs counterpart Hugo Lloris.

It wasn’t all positives, though, as Calvert-Lewin limped off the pitch and went straight into treatment in the 59th-minute.

Everton – Tottenham recap

Spurs took a third-minute lead off a Davinson Sanchez marker but Everton scored three times in eight minutes when Sigurdsson and Calvert-Lewin notched a goal and an assist each and Richarlison also scored to make it 3-1 in the 43rd.

Erik Lamela pulled one back in first-half stoppage and Sanchez scored an unlikely second in the 57th to level the score before Sigurdsson set up Richarlison for a 4-3 Everton lead in the 68th.

Any number of the goals were worth discussing but there’s so much going on in the match’s eighth, as Harry Kane tied things off a Son feed.

Everton partially dealt with a Tottenham corner kick, and Heung-min Son squared Tom Davies up on the left edge. The South Korean cooked the midfielder with a stepover and sent a terrific cross to the back post for a flying Kane to head home.

Extra time meant another marker, as second-half sub Bernard gave Sigurdsson his third assist of the day off a 97th-minute through ball.

The second period of ET had more chances — of course it did — as Kane saw a shot from the heart of the box blocked by Yerry Mina, and Everton raced the other way and saw Sigurdsson saved by Lloris.

What a ball from Sigurdsson on the winner.

