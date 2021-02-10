FA Cup: Man City sets new English win record; Blades, Leicester win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The nine-goal, extra time thriller between Everton and Tottenham was just one of four FA Cup ties on Wednesday.

Everton, Leicester City, Sheffield United, and Manchester City clinched quarterfinal berths, joining Tuesday victors Manchester United and Bournemouth in the draw.

[ MORE: Mourinho explains Bale absence ]

Man City’s win set an English record for consecutive domestic wins, Pep Guardiola ringing up 15-straight in all competitions.

All that, in detail, below.

Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City

Rodri had a goal and an assist but left with a minor injury concern as Man City set its new standard with a 15th-consecutive win.

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus also scored for Guardiola, who did not have Ruben Dias, Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, or Fernandinho in the 18, handing starts to Zack Steffen and Eric Garcia while subbing youngsters Claudio Gomes and Thomas Doyle in during the second half.

USMNT forward Jordan Morris started for the hosts and fellow American national teamer Paul Arriola made his Swans debut over the final 25 minutes.

Swansea’s goal came from 20-year-old Morgan Whittaker, who ruined USMNT keeper Steffen’s clean sheet in the 77th minute. Steffen was a perfect 28-for-28 passing on a 29-touch night.

The numbers behind the streak are out-of-this world, as Man City won 15 times in 53 days by a combined scoreline of 40-5.

City’s 15-match domestic winning streak

Dec. 19 — Southampton 0-1 Man City (PL)

Dec. 22 — Arsenal 1-4 Man City (League Cup)

Dec. 26 — Man City 2-0 Newcastle (PL)

Jan. 3 — Chelsea 1-3 Man City (PL)

Jan. 6 — Man United 0-2 Man City (League Cup)

Jan. 10 — Man City 3-0 Birmingham City (FA Cup)

Jan. 13 — Man City 1-0 Brighton (PL)

Jan. 17 — Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace (PL)

Jan. 20 — Man City 2-0 Aston Villa (PL)

Jan. 23 — Cheltenham 1-3 Man City (FA Cup)

Jan. 26 — West Brom 0-5 Man City (PL)

Jan. 30 — Man City 1-0 Sheffield United (PL)

Feb. 3 — Burnley 0-2 Man City (PL)

Sunday — Liverpool 1-4 Man City (PL)

Wednesday — Swans 1-3 Man City (FA Cup)

Leicester City 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal deep in stoppage time helped Brendan Rodgers’ men past Brighton at the King Power Stadium.

Iheanacho replaced an ineffective Jamie Vardy in the 62nd minute, while Leicester’s James Justin and Ayoze Perez left the match with injuries.

The hosts had a bit more of the ball and a 10-7 edge in shot attempts.

Dan Burn totally lost track of the Nigerian match-winner.

Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City

David McGoldrick won a penalty that BIlly Sharp converted as Chris Wilder’s men picked up a home win over the Robins.

Alfie Mawson was sent off for the handball that sent Sharp to the spot and the Championship side couldn’t come back down a man to its Premier League hosts at Bramall Lane.

Everton 5-4 (aet) Tottenham Hotspur

Our full recap of the nine-goal, 120-minute affair is here, but the FA distilled it into two minutes of video, below, if you’d like…

Everton 5️⃣ – 4️⃣ Tottenham Hotspur ⚽️ 3’ Sánchez

⚽️ 36’ Calvert-Lewin

⚽️ 38’ Richarlison

⚽️ 43’ Sigurdsson (P)

⚽️ 45+3’ Lamela

⚽️ 57’ Sánchez

⚽️ 68’ Richarlison

⚽️ 83’ Kane

⚽️ 97’ Bernard Wow. pic.twitter.com/4vE45L0pS9 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 10, 2021

FA Cup fifth round schedule

Tuesday

Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth

Manchester United 1-0 West Ham

Wednesday

Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City

Leicester City 1-0 Brighton

Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City

Everton 5-4 aet Tottenham

Thursday

12:30pm ET: Wolves v Southampton

3pm ET: Barnsley v Chelsea

