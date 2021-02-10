Leicester City – Liverpool: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, pick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Reigning champions Liverpool and would-be contender Leicester City hope to get healthy off each other when two off-kilter sides tangle at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (start time 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool is coming off a 4-1 loss to Man City which saw the one-time unbeatable home side slump to a third-successive home defeat, while Leicester’s 0-0 draw at Wolves left plenty to be desired as the Foxes have won just once in four league outings.

Third place is on the line with Leicester opening the day three points clear of the fourth-place Reds, who at 40 points are now 10 back of first with one more match played than title favorites Man City.

Can Brendan Rodgers get one over on his former club? The Leicester boss has lost all three of his meetings against Jurgen Klopp and has not beaten the Reds since before he was their boss, a 1-0 Swansea win at the Liberty Stadium in 2012 that gave Swans four points out of six from Kenny Dalglish’s side.

Team news

Leicester are without Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Timothy Castagne, Dennis Praet, and Wes Morgan but Jamie Vardy went more than an hour on Wednesday in FA Cup action.

Liverpool is still without Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip. Jota and Keita are the only two likely to return any time in the near future.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The odds are tighter than one might expect, with +235 coming for a Leicester City win and +250 for draw, though Liverpool is still just +108 to win.

Prediction

There have been a lot of goals in this series, won by Liverpool six times in a seven-match unbeaten run. The Reds beat Leicester 3-0 at Anfield on Nov. 22 and 4-0 at the King Power on Boxing Day 2019. It seems unlikely to be that bad, at the very least, though remember that Liverpool is without three center backs and Leicester doesn’t have its best in young Wesley Fofana. Leicester 1-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Leicester – Chelsea stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

