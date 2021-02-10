Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City – Tottenham will be an epic clash at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho lock horns once again.

Man City sit top of the table and have been in imperious form in recent months, winning 10-straight games in the Premier League to surge up the table. In fact, the last time they dropped points was in their defeat at Tottenham in November and these teams have had plenty of tight battles in recent seasons.

That recent win for Spurs proves that Harry Kane and Heung-min Son can cause Man City problems on the counter and Mourinho will surely be setting up another defensive masterclass against a Guardiola side. That said, given the form Man City are in (even without Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero), it will be a tall order for eighth-place Spurs to get anything this time around as they keep pushing for a top four spot.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City – Tottenham, as Mourinho is usually kryptonite for Guardiola.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Premier League news Premier League odds, Prince-Wright’s picks: Week 24 NBC Sports Premier League schedule FA Cup fifth round, live! How to watch, schedule, odds, predictions

Injury news

Manchester City will be without Sergio Aguero, Kevin de Bruyne and Nathan Ake as they work their way towards full fitness. Aguero and KDB seem to be close to a return. Fernandinho and Ruben Dias were rested for the FA Cup trip to Swansea City in midweek.

Tottenham have a few injury concerns, but Dele Alli should be fit enough to be on the bench. Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon have all been struggling with injuries.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City (-304) are the heavy favorites, while Tottenham are at a huge price of +700 to win. The draw at +450 seems very intriguing.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

There is something about Mourinho against Guardiola which brings out the best in the former and the worst in the latter. I’m going to go for Spurs to cause problems for City on the counter and grab a point on the road. Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham.

How to watch Manchester City – Tottenham stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @JPW_NBCSports