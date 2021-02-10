Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur took an early lead on Everton in Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round game at Goodison Park, but many Spurs fans are discussing something else.

One-time megastar Gareth Bale’s rough return to North London has hit another snag, as Jose Mourinho has revealed that the Welsh international is not in the 18.

“No he’s not on the bench because he wasn’t happy with his training session yesterday,” the Spurs boss told BT Sport, via Football.London. “I would not say an injury, not at all, just some feelings he was not happy with so it was better to stay back and work with the sports science guys.”

Bale, 31, has made 15 appearances for Spurs on loan from Real Madrid, scoring four goals in 783 minutes.

Since the calendar turned to 2021, Bale has only played four times in Tottenham’s 11 fixtures. He missed the Jan. 2 win over Leeds and League Cup semifinal win over Brentford with an injury but was an unused sub in four matches including the last two Premier League outings prior to Wednesday’s trip outside the 18.

Bale’s four appearances in January lasted nine, 25, 61, and 90 minutes, two of which came in FA Cup visits to Marine FC and Wycombe Wanderers.

It seems very unlikely that this loan stint leads to anything more with Tottenham after the season, as Bale scored three goals with two assists in just 20 appearances for Real last season and at this point it is not looking like that output was an outlier.

