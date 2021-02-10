Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Our latest Premier League Power Rankings are here and there are so many clubs heading in very different directions on current form.

From surging and slumping giants to underdogs punching well above their weight, it is so congested at the top of the table and both the title race and top four battle is still wide open.

Check out the latest Premier League Power Rankings in the video above, while below is a little more info on the teams surging up the table and in fine form as things stand.

20 – Southampton: Five defeats in a row. Injuries galore. Lost at Newcastle despite being up two men for the final 15 minutes. A terrible few weeks for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side. The only way is up. Right? (Down 1)

19 – West Brom: Sam Allardyce’s Baggies have picked up just one point from their last five games, and head into a pivotal point in their relegation battle. They just look so shaky at the back but have improved going forward. (Up 1)

18 – Sheffield United: Their positive momentum has petered out slightly, but the Blades are still hanging in games. (Down 4)

17 – Fulham: Will they ever score again!? The Cottagers are tough to break down but have scored just six goals in their last 12 games. (Down 4)

16 – Crystal Palace: Woeful display away at Leeds, but they were missing Wilfried Zaha through injury. (Down 5)

15 – Burnley: Battling hard but injuries are impacting them, especially up front. They look like the one team who could get dragged into the relegation scrap. (Even)

14 – Newcastle: Big win v. Saints, as they battled so hard when down to nine-men for final 15 minutes. Eased some of the pressure on Steve Bruce. (Up 2)

13 – Liverpool: Two defeats in a row as they lost to Brighton and Manchester City at home in the space of a few days. Klopp’s boys could struggle to finish in the top four. (Down 10)

12 – Everton: Great battling display away at Manchester United to grab a point. Can they push for a top four finish? (Up 6)

11 – Leicester City: Drew at Wolves and badly need Vardy to get back to full fitness. Going through a wobbly spell. (Down 1)

10 – Arsenal: Lost at Aston Villa to make it back-to-back defeats and no win in three. A little unlucky with injuries, but Arteta has to get their festive momentum back. Fast. (Down 8)

9 – Wolves: Drew against Leicester, but should have won. Getting back to their best but have to score more goals. (Up 3)

8 – Tottenham: Got the job done against West Brom as Harry Kane returned from injury and proved just how important he is. (Up 9)

7 – Manchester United: Disappointing draw against Everton but seems like a small slip up. Still look the team closest to challenge City for the title. (Down 1)

6 – Aston Villa: Another solid defensive outing as they beat Arsenal. Mings and Martinez were brilliant. (Up 2)

5 – West Ham United: Won away at Villa and drew at Fulham. Consistently picking up points. David Moyes is doing a fabulous job. (Up 2)

4 – Brighton: Unbeaten in five games and they’ve added substance to their style. Graham Potter’s side are so fun to watch. (Up 1)

3 – Leeds: Three wins in their last four games and Bamford is back scoring, with Raphinha creating lots. Marcelo Bielsa is eyeing a top 10 finish. (Up 1)

2 – Chelsea: Tuchel has three shutouts and 10 points from a possible 12 to start his career in England. Chelsea now have a solid defense and a clear identity. The German coach turned things around very quickly. (Up 7)

1 – Manchester City: On fire. 10 wins in a row despite key injuries and they battered Liverpool. Look unstoppable with Phil Foden pulling the strings. (Even)

