UEFA Champions League Power Rankings, pre-Round of 16 (video)

It’s been exactly three months since we last power ranked the UEFA Champions League’s final 16 teams, and plenty has changed despite the teams not playing another minute inside the competition.

Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Borussia Dortmund have changed coaches and Liverpool has hit a patch of bad results unseen in their recent history.

Barcelona’s been up-and-down while Atletico Madrid has been almost impossible to beat.

Check out the video above for our ProSoccerTalk‘s banter about the top five, with Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola able to find common ground on at least three teams.

UEFA Champions League power rankings (Pointsbet odds)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

16. Porto (+15000)

15. Lazio (+10000)

14. Borussia Monchengladbach (+12500)

13. Borussia Dortmund (+2200)

12. Atalanta (+2900)

11. Real Madrid (+1400)

10. Barcelona (+1800)

9. Sevilla (+3700)

8. RB Leipzig (+3500)

7. Liverpool (+570)

6. Juventus (+1200)

5. Chelsea (+1600)

4. Paris Saint-Germain (+1100)

3. Atletico Madrid (+1600)

2. Bayern Munich (+260)

1. Manchester City (+380)

