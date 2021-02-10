Women’s Super League: Chelsea bounces back, Brighton builds on big win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea bounced back from the end of a long unbeaten run to strengthen their Women’s Super League title credentials with a London derby on Wednesday.

The Chelsea Women lost at home to bottom-half Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, putting a shocking end to their 33-match unbeaten run.

And with high-flying Arsenal on the docket Wednesday, there were questions about the Blues’ fight for first.

Questions answered emphatically, it turns out, as one of two Women’s Super League matches saw Chelsea restore a three-point lead atop the table.

Chelsea 3-0 Arsenal

Keeping Arsenal off the board isn’t easy, and Chelsea will have been alright with the 0-0 halftime scoreline given what happened versus Brighton.

Denmark captain Pernille Harder scored just after the break and added a piledriven second goal in the 58th minute, and Fran Kirby rounded out the scoring on the edge of second-half stoppage.

Shots were even at eight apiece, though Arsenal had 66 percent of the ball. Chelsea fouled the Gunners 15 times and showed an ornery edge in reclaiming a place outside the loss column.

The Blues are three points clear of Manchester United, both having played 14 matches. Man City is five back of Chelsea and Arsenal 12 points back though both have a match-in-hand.

Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 West Ham United

Brighton kept living its best life, building on the Chelsea upset with a home win over struggling West Ham United.

Aileen Whelan scored the early equalizer against Chelsea and needed just 31 minutes to score the lone goal on Wednesday.

