Benjamin Pavard’s 59th-minute goal was all Bayern Munich needed to win the Club World Cup on Thursday in Qatar.

The Bavarians beat Tigres UANL 1-0, out-attempting the Liga MX side by a 17-3 margin but only finding the scoreboard with VAR help when Nahuel Guzman’s punch of a cross hit Robert Lewandowski’s shoulder and fell for Pavard inside the six.

Initially ruled offside, VAR saw Lewandowski in line with the last Tigres defender.

Despite several Mexican national team stars in the fold and Andre-Pierre Gignac up top, Ricardo Ferretti’s Tigres could only manage a single shot on Manuel Neuer’s goal.

Tigres proved difficult to break down in the second round and semifinal, beating Ulsan Hyundai 2-1 and Palmeiras 1-0. But Gignac had all three of the goals, two from the spot, and Bayern limited the French striker to a blocked shot (though Gignac completed five-of-seven long passes).

The tournament championship is Bayern’s sixth inside of a calendar year, the Bavarians previously claiming the UEFA Super Cup, German Super Cup, Champions League, Bundesliga, and German Cup.

It’s Bayern’s second Club World Cup, having won Germany’s only other one in 2013. European clubs have won the last eight Club World Cup finals.

Only four non-European clubs have claimed the honors, all Brazilian, as Corinthians won the first tournament at home in 2000 and Sao Paolo and Internacional won the second and third before Corinthians beat Chelsea in 2012 at International Stadium Yokohama.

BAYERN STRIKES FIRST! 💥 After a lengthy VAR check, Benjamin Pavard's goal stands. pic.twitter.com/5QlcS7qhQ3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 11, 2021

