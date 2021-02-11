Brighton – Aston Villa: The in-form Seagulls will be looking to keep the good times rolling and deal a massive blow to yet another top-four hopeful at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 3 pm am ET, on Peacock Premium).

BRIGHTON – ASTON VILLA STREAM LIVE

Having already beaten Tottenham and Liverpool during their current five-game run, Brighton are one of the hottest sides in the Premier League as matchweek 24 approaches. Despite their struggles to begin the 2020-21 season (Brighton were winless in nine and had just 14 points from their first 18 games prior to the sudden uptick in results), Graham Potter’s men have been one of the more impressive sides this season with their place in the top half of both expected goals (xG) and expected goals against (xGA) firmly secure throughout. Now, 11 points clear of relegation and sitting 15th in the table, a strong finish over the final 15 games could see Brighton push for a place in the top half of the real table.

Speaking of the top half of the Premier League table, Aston Villa have been there all season and find themselves just five points back of fourth-place Liverpool, with two games in hand. Of course, four other sides — all much more established as furniture of the top flight — stand between them and the promised land, and Aston Villa’s up-and-down form of late has done them no favors. Fresh off a win over Arsenal last weekend, Dean Smith’s side is seeking back-to-back wins for the first time since Boxing Day.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton – Aston Villa this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Brighton – Aston Villa (INJURY REPORT)

Brighton: QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (ankle) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Solly March (knee), Davy Propper (groin), Florin Andone (knee)

Aston Villa: OUT: Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton (+170) | Aston Villa (+150) | Draw (+235)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

A fantastic game of football between two teams that want to possess and pass the ball. Despite the gulf between them in the table, there’s not a ton between these sides, and that should bear itself out on Saturday. Brighton 2-2 Aston Villa.

How to watch Brighton – Aston Villa: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS