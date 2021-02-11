Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It is FA Cup time again, as the fifth round sees plenty of huge Premier League teams collide for a spot in the last eight of the famous competition.

Christian Pulisic is back in the starting lineup for Chelsea, as the Blues visit Barnsley on Thursday (3 pm ET) with the final place in the quarterfinals on the line.

Manchester United v West Ham, Everton v Tottenham, Wolves v Southampton and Leicester City v Brighton are the four all-Premier League clashes, while some big boys have tricky tests against Championship teams.

Chelsea travel to second-tier Barnsley, who have been in great form in recent weeks, and Manchester City head to red-hot Swansea City. Sheffield United host Bristol City and Burnley host Bournemouth in two games which have plenty of upset potential too.

The eight winners of these games will play in the quarterfinals on the weekend of March 20.

Below are the FA Cup odds, provided by our partner PointsBet, and predictions in full, as the fifth round promises plenty. Remember: all FA Cup games this year have to be decided on the day with extra time and penalty kicks if needed, and no replays.

How to watch the FA Cup fifth round

When: Tuesday through Thursday (Feb. 9-11)

TV Channel/Stream: ESPN and ESPN+

FA Cup fifth round schedule

Tuesday

Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth

Manchester United 1-0 West Ham

Wednesday

Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City

Leicester City 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City

Everton 5-4 (aet) Tottenham Hotspur

Thursday

12:30pm ET: Wolves v Southampton

3pm ET: Barnsley v Chelsea

FA Cup fifth round betting odds

(+130) Burnley v. Bournemouth (+220). Draw: +225

(-160) Manchester United v. West Ham (+400). Draw: +320

(+1200) Swansea City v. Manchester City (-450). Draw: +525

(-145) Sheffield United v. Bristol City (+425). Draw: +270

(-115) Leicester City v. Brighton (+300). Draw: +270

(+165) Everton v. Tottenham (+180). Draw: +215

(+140) Wolves v Southampton (+205). Draw: +220

(+900) Barnsley v Chelsea (-325). Draw: +440

FA Cup fifth round score predictions

Tuesday

Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth

Manchester United 3-1 West Ham

Wednesday

Swansea City 1-3 Manchester City

Leicester City 1-1 Brighton (Brighton win on penalties)

Sheffield United 0-1 Bristol City

Everton 2-2 Tottenham (Everton win on penalties)

Thursday

Wolves 2-1 Southampton

Barnsley 1-2 Chelsea

