FA Cup quarterfinal draw: Man City, Man Utd away; Bournemouth-Saints

At least one non-traditional power will get to the FA Cup semifinal, as the FA Cup draw put together a new South Coast derby in the quarterfinal round.

Bournemouth and Southampton were drawn together Thursday with just fifth-round match left to be played between Chelsea and Barnsley.

The Bournemouth – Southampton match will be played at the Vitality Stadium, about 30 miles away from St. Mary’s.

Elsewhere, Leicester City and Manchester United will meet at King Power Stadium, while Manchester’s other power Man City is off to Everton.

Finally, Sheffield United heads to Chelsea after the Blues scrapped their way to a 1-0 win at Barnsley on Thursday.

Matches will be played the weekend of March 20, with the semifinals a month later and the final on May 15.

FA Cup quarterfinal draw

Everton v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Southampton

Leicester City v Manchester United

Chelsea v Sheffield United

