Liverpool will likely be forced to move the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie with RB Leipzig away from Anfield over travel guidelines affecting their Bundesliga foes.

The first leg, set for Tuesday, has already been moved to the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, due to Liverpool being denied entry to Germany. Under current travel guidelines from the German government, all travelers from the United Kingdom are currently prohibited from entering the country due to a large number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants.

Along those same lines, the German government has since ruled that RB Leipzig would have to quarantine upon returning from England where they’re currently scheduled to play the second leg at Anfield on March 10.

Four days after the return leg at Anfield, RB Leipzig are scheduled to host Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga action.

Liverpool “are already looking into possible alternative venues,” according to a report from the Times. As was the case for RB Leipzig regarding the first leg, Liverpool are responsible for arranging a suitable venue which will allow both clubs to fulfill the fixture.

