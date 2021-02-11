Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 24 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch PLTV on Peacock ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (calf)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (ankle) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Solly March (knee), Davy Propper (groin), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (hamstring), Ashley Barnes (knock), Robbie Brady (achilles), Jack Cork (knock), Charlie Taylor (hamstring), Josh Brownhill (foot)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Christian Pulisic (personal), Kai Havertz (knock), Timo Werner (thigh) | OUT: Thiago Silva (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James McCarthy (knock) | OUT: Wilfried Zaha (thigh), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Joel Ward (knock), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Allan (hamstring), Jordan Pickford (ribs), Andre Gomes (knock), Lucas Digne (knock) | OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Tom Cairney (knee), Terence Kongolo (thigh)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (calf), Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed) | OUT: Rodrigo Moreno (groin), Diego Llorente (groin), Ian Poveda-Ocampo (ankle), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ayoze Perez (shin) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (thigh), James Justin (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Wes Morgan (back)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Joel Matip (ankle), Joe Gomez (knee), Naby Keita (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ruben Dias (illness), Fernandinho (thigh), Rodrigo (undisclosed), Sergio Aguero (COVID-19) | OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Eric Bailly (undisclosed) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Federico Fernandez (hamstring) | OUT: Callum Wilson (hamstring), Fabian Schar (knee), Javi Manquillo (ankle), Jeff Hendrick (suspension)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Enda Stevens (knock), George Baldock (thigh) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Stuart Armstrong (undisclosed), Ibrahima Diallo (undisclosed) | OUT, Theo Walcott (hamstring), Alexandre Jankewitz (suspension), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Gareth Bale (undisclosed), Serge Aurier (calf) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Sergio Reguilon (undisclosed)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Grady Diangana (hamstring)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (undisclosed), Issa Diop (head), Fabian Balbuena (calf), Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee), Darren Rudolph (knock) | OUT: Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (groin), Willy Boly (thigh), Fernando Marcal (groin)

Follow @AndyEdMLS