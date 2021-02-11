Southampton – Wolves: Not many Premier League sides find themselves mired in a worse run of form than Wolves these days, but they’ll face one of the few at St. Mary’s Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints have lost five straight Premier League games, including their second 9-0 hammering in under 16 months’ time, and have won just one of their last 10. As recently as Dec. 18 — less than two months ago — Southampton sat 3rd in the table and looked like genuine top-four contenders. That’s when the aforementioned 10-game stretch began, and the wheels very quickly fell off. Perhaps Sunday’s date with Wolves, another side scraping the bottom of the barrel in the form table, is perfectly timed, though last weekend’s defeat to 16th-place Newcastle United didn’t seem to help all that much.

Like Southampton, Wolves have won just one of their last 10 in league play. The saving grace is, of course, the absence of a five-losing streak and the fact they’ve unbeaten in their last two with a wild win over Arsenal and a scoreless draw with Leicester City. 2020-21 has been a long slog for Wolves, who are almost certain to finish miles off the pace of their first two seasons in the Premier League (7th in each). January signing Willian Jose has, at least, sparked a bit of life back into the side and provided reasons to be hopeful amid Raul Jimenez’s extended absence.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Wolves this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Southampton – Wolves (INJURY REPORT)

Southampton: QUESTIONABLE: Stuart Armstrong (undisclosed), Ibrahima Diallo (undisclosed) | OUT, Theo Walcott (hamstring), Alexandre Jankewitz (suspension), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Wolves: OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (groin), Willy Boly (thigh), Fernando Marcal (groin)

Odds and ends

Southampton (+145) | Wolves (+195) | Draw (+215)

Prediction

Southampton look like a side completely devoid of confidence — one that could see its struggles continue a while longer without a bit of luck going their way. With a tough run of fixtures on the horizon, Sunday might be their best chance to stem the tide before the despair spirals out of control. Southampton 2-1 Wolves.

How to watch Southampton – Wolves

Kickoff: 7 am ET Saturday

