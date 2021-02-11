Southampton’s Hasenhuttl: ‘We want to go for the FA Cup’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ralph Hasenhuttl knows his Southampton side can beat just about anyone over 90 minutes, even if recent results have dragged them down the Premier League table.

Three wins from an FA Cup after Saints’ 2-0 win at Wolves on Thursday, the boss of the newly-minted quarterfinalists isn’t afraid to think big.

“We are still in the cup, it’s fantastic,” Hasenhuttl said. “This season we are in a better position in the table in the Premier League so can focus on this cup. We picked the best team today and we want to go for the FA Cup.”

Saints won the FA Cup in 1975 and have finished as League Cup runners-up in 2017 and FA Cup runners-up in 2003.

With a trip to Bournemouth next — and yes, it’s a somewhat local rivalry — Hasenhuttl’s men can reach the semifinal with one more win, where one of Chelsea, Sheffield United, Manchester City, Everton, Leicester City, or Manchester United would meet them.

Saints have beaten or drawn each of those since the start of the 2019-20 season.

It hasn’t been a straight-forward path for Southampton, though the third-round defeat of Shrewsbury Town was an easy-enough start. Arsenal and Wolves are not easy outs.

Could Saints make a run?

