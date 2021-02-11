USWNT’s Morgan on COVID-19 ordeal; SheBelieves Cup games revealed

The coronavirus pandemic has challenged everyone in some capacity, but Alex Morgan’s ride has been very interesting.

The USWNT and Orlando Pride striker was pregnant when the pandemic began, took her young family to the Women’s Super League to get game time with Tottenham Hotspur, returned home earlier than many expected only to catch COVID-19.

Morgan said she “had a lot of symptoms” and started to feel better within three weeks, according to On Her Turf, and is now back in good shape ahead of the SheBelieves Cup.

The USWNT will look to defend its crown and build form for this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo when It meets Canada, Brazil, and Argentina between Feb. 18-24 (Full schedule here).

One week out from the tournament’s first match, a highly-anticipated scrap with all-time world goal scorer Christine Sinclair and Canada, Morgan says that there is one good thing to come out of the pandemic and that’s unplanned respite for the World Cup champs (via The AP’s Anne M. Petersen):

“I think that if there is a silver lining in this, it is that all of our bodies could have probably used the break that we would never have gotten until we retired, if not for this pandemic. So for me, I feel like it did spark just that passion for the game and me feeling really excited every day going to training,” she said. “And now also having Charlie, I feel like I’m making the most of it when I go to training and I don’t want to give 90%, I want to make sure I give 100% every time I go to training because that’s pulling me away from Charlie. So I do definitely feel reenergized.”

