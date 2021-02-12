Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Injury-hit Crystal Palace tangles with a tough Burnley team at Selhurst Park on Saturday when the Eagles hope home cooking gets them back in the win column (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Palace got a fortunate and tough win against Newcastle before falling to Leeds at the weekend and dipping three points back of the top half.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley will hope to be less looky-likey of a relegation-threatened side by climbing out of 17th, though the Clarets are eight points clear of Fulham and have a match-in-hand of the next four teams above them on the Premier League table.

It’s been a streaky series between the Clarets and Eagles; Burnley has won the last two by 1-0 score lines but Palace won four-straight before that and Burnley the previous three.

Team news

James McArthur is out for Palace, though James McCarthy could play. Connor Wickham, Wilfried Zaha, Joel Ward, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson, and James Tokins are out.

There are varying degrees of likelihood to Burnley’s injured passing fitness tests for Saturday, with Josh Brownhill and Charlie Taylor unlikely, Jack Cork and Robbie Brady a bit more optimistic, and Chris Wood up in the air.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Palace is favored to claim three points at home for +135, though a draw is just +210 and a Burnley win +220.

Prediction

No Zaha might be an issue, though Palace’s steady midfield will hope to give its creative threats the chance to break down Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, and an underappreciated, no-nonsense back line in front of Nick Pope. Crystal Palace 0-0 Burnley.

