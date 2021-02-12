Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur announced on Friday new host cities and stadiums for their respective Europa League round of 32 ties.

The Gunners and Benfica will face one another in two different countries — neither of which are England or Portugal — due to travel restrictions between the United Kingdom and Portugal.

The first leg, technically hosted by Benfica, will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. The second leg, hosted by Arsenal, will be contested at the Karaiskaki Stadium in Piraeus, Greece. UEFA have stated that, despite fixtures being moved to accommodate clubs from various countries, the typical away-goals rules will still apply if Champions League and Europa League ties are level after 180 minutes.

Tottenham are also headed to a neutral site — a popular one, at that — for their first leg against Austrian side Wolfsberger. Tottenham have not yet revealed whether or not they will be forced to move the return leg as it pertains to Wolfsberger and their return to Austria following the fixture.

The Puskas Arena is already set to host the first leg between Liverpool and RB Leipzig in the Champions League next Tuesday, as well as leg no. 1 between Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach. The German clubs are the home side for each of the first legs to be played in Budapest, Hungary.

However, it was reported on Thursday that Liverpool are likely to be forced away from Anfield for the second leg of the same tie as RB Leipzig would be forced to quarantine upon returning to Germany from the UK. Given that Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach hail from the same countries, the second leg of that tie is also likely to be moved.

