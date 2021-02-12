Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 24 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch PLTV on Peacock ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (calf)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (ankle), Davy Propper (groin) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Solly March (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (hamstring), Robbie Brady (achilles), Charlie Taylor (hamstring), Josh Brownhill (foot)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kai Havertz (knock) | OUT: Thiago Silva (undisclosed)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (thigh), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), James McCarthy (knock), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Allan (hamstring), Jordan Pickford (ribs) | OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Tom Cairney (knee), Terence Kongolo (thigh)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (calf), Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed) | OUT: Rodrigo Moreno (groin), Diego Llorente (groin), Ian Poveda-Ocampo (ankle), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wesley Fofana (thigh), James Justin (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Wes Morgan (back)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (undisclosed) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Fabino (undisclosed), Joel Matip (ankle), Joe Gomez (knee)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Aguero (COVID-19) | OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Fernandinho (thigh), Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jamaal Lascelles (thigh), Federico Fernandez (hamstring) | OUT: Callum Wilson (hamstring), Fabian Schar (knee), Javi Manquillo (ankle), Jeff Hendrick (suspension)

Sheffield United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Enda Stevens (knock), George Baldock (thigh) | OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Diallo (undisclosed) | OUT, Theo Walcott (hamstring), Alexandre Jankewitz (suspension), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Reguilon (undisclosed), Gareth Bale (undisclosed), Serge Aurier (calf) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Grady Diangana (hamstring)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (undisclosed), Fabian Balbuena (calf), Darren Rudolph (knock) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (groin), Willy Boly (thigh), Fernando Marcal (groin)

Follow @AndyEdMLS