Raphael Varane to Manchester United and Kays Ruiz-Atil to Chelsea are two bits of juicy transfer news, as everything is gearing up for a busy summer.

Let’s focus on Manchester United drawing up a shortlist of new center backs to try and buy this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly wants to strengthen his defense.

Raphael Varane to Manchester United

We all know that one of Real Madrid’s star center backs looks likely to move on this summer, but that’s legendary captain Sergio Ramos at the end of his contract. Not Raphael Varane.

According to a report from ESPN, Manchester United have put together a center back shortlist which includes Varane, Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Tyrone Mings.

The report states that Solskjaer wants a partner for Man United captain Harry Maguire, but will keep Victor Lindelof around as third-choice. It goes on to state that Bailly could be sold due to his increasing injury problems.

As for Varane, he is out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer of 2022 and now would be the time for the Spanish giants to get a transfer fee for him.

The French international has been key in their four UEFA Champions League wins since 2014 and also for the French national team, as they won the World Cup in 2018. Varane, 27, has been consistently excellent for Real Madrid for almost a decade and you’d think that if Real lost Ramos this summer, surely they’d want to keep Varane around?

As for Manchester United, defensive lapses have cost them points on several occasions this season as Bailly, Maguire and Lindelof have all been inconsistent at the back. United have been linked with a move for RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate and his teammate Dayot Upamecano, who have been at the heart of Leipzig’s incredible consistency over the last few years.

However, Bayern Munich look to be leading the charge for Upamecano this summer and Solskjaer clearly has a lot of targets lined up to strengthen his error-strewn defense.

Kays Ruiz-Atil to Chelsea on a free transfer

This would be a really smart bit of business by Chelsea.

Kays Ruiz-Atil, 18, is highly-rated by Thomas Tuchel as he gave the youngster his debut at Paris Saint-Germain and handed him several appearances earlier this season when he was in charge of PSG.

However, Ruiz-Atil has fallen down the pecking order since Mauricio Pochettino took charge of PSG and he’s out of contract this summer.

According to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato, Chelsea are already in talks with Ruiz-Atil’s agent about a move to Stamford Bridge this summer as the former Barcelona academy star will be a free agent.

Ruiz-Atil is an exciting midfielder who is a France U19 international and if Chelsea can pull this off it would be a major coup. The youngster is smooth on the ball and covers a lot of ground, which works perfectly in Tuchel’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system.

