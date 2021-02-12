The Women’s Super League (WSL) title race took another interesting turn on Friday, as recent leaders, and the closest contenders to Chelsea’s title defense prior to kickoff, Man United were hammered to the tune of 3-0 by Man City in the Manchester derby.

Lucy bronze smashed home a loose ball for the opening goal after 23 minutes, and it would stay 1-0 for quite some time the floodgates opened inside the final 20 minutes. Lauren Hemp made the most of a penalty-area scramble for 2-0 and Caroline Weir floated the pick of the litter over the goalkeeper in the 84th.

The result was as impactful on the WSL table as it was resounding in nature — Manchester City move above Manchester United by a point, and with a game in hand over the Red Devils, to remain just two points back of Chelsea.

The Blues retained the top spot with a 3-0 thrashing of a local rival of their own this week, as the defending champions dismantled Arsenal on Wednesday to bounce back from their first loss of the 2020-21 season which snapped a 33-game unbeaten run last weekend.

Pernille Harder scored the first and second goals of the game — her 5th and 6th of the WSL season — early in the second half, and Fran Kirby added the third — her 9th in league play — just before full-time.

As things currently stand, both Chelsea and Manchester City have played 14 of 22 games (one fewer than Manchester United) and they are separated by just two points. Man City’s +35 goal differential is one better than the Blues at +34.

The two sides are set to meet for the second and final time this WSL season on April 25 — matchday 20. Chelsea were 3-1 winners over Manchester City back in October.

