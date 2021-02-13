Bundesliga wrap: Controversial Haaland goal gets draw, starts fight (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With RB Leipzig off after a Friday win and leaders Bayern Munich scheduled for Monday, the question of who would make Saturday waves in the Bundesliga was a good one?

Turns out almost no one took the bull by the proverbial horns in five draws.

[ MORE: The latest Bundesliga news ]

Notably, Borussia Dortmund could find itself outside the top six if Borussia Monchengladbach wins a hotly-anticipated Sunday tilt with fifth-place Eintracht Frankfurt.

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Hoffenheim

There’s plenty to play for, and many Dortmund fans would probably love to see this season shoved into a vault, but Dortmund continues to play some great games for the neutrals.

Both sides have scored in each of Dortmund’s last eight matches, a run which has seen BVB post three wins, two draws, and three losses (one of those wins was a German Cup defeat of Paderborn).

This time, it was BVB who would blow an early lead but come back to get a point.

Moments after Hoffenheim missed a clear-cut chance to make it 1-0, Jadon Sancho raced down the pitch to put BVB in front.

Munas Dabbur made it 1-1 seven minutes later and Ilhas Bebou made amends for his earlier miss with a goal after halftime.

That’s when Haaland struck and not without a bit of controversy as he darted past his mark and belted home with a prone Hoffenheim defender on the left flank.

Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch was not happy with Haaland playing on (video below).

USMNT midfielder Giovanni Reyna went 59 minutes in the draw, making one key pass and drawing two fouls.

Matchday 21

RB Leipzig 2-1 Augsburg — Friday

Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Mainz

Werder Bremen 0-0 Freiburg

Stuttgart 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Union Berlin 0-0 Schalke

Eintracht Frankfurt v Koln — 9:30am ET Sunday

Wolfsburg v Borussia Monchengladbach — Noon ET Sunday

Bayern Munich v Arminia — 2:30 pm ET Monday

