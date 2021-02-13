Chivas – Necaxa takes center stage this weekend, as NBC Sports continues to offer everything you need around every single Chivas home game.

CHIVAS – NECAXA STREAM LIVE

For the entire Liga MX season, we will have exclusive coverage of Mexican giants Chivas Guadalajara and their home games at Akron Stadium.

Here is more information on what you can expect on Chivas across NBC Sports’ family of channels:

Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive coverage of all C.D. Guadalajara (Chivas) home matchescontinues this Saturday when they host Club Necaxa in the Guard1anes 2021 Clausura Tournament. Chivas will seek their first win at home after winning their first match of the season against current Liga MX champion Leon last Monday. Chivas vs. Necaxa will air live on Telemundo at 7:55 p.m. ET / 4:55 p.m. PT with special pre-game coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on Universo.

Andres Cantor will call the action alongside Manuel Sol, with Arantza Fernandez reporting from the field. Telemundo’s coverage of Chivas-Necaxa includes the Futbol Estelar Chivas Extra pre-match show starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and post-match show at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT hosted by Miguel Gurwitz and Carlos Hermosillo on sister network Universo.

The studio coverage will feature the latest on Chivas and the league, including statements from Chiva’s Vucetich and others from the team, as well as an interview with winger Uriel Antuna. This week’s pre-game is also highlighted by an exclusive interview conducted by Ana Jurka, with Chivas Femenil player Damaris Godinez, as part of Fuera de Juego segment where athletes discuss topics not related to soccer.

All Telemundo Deportes coverage, including live match coverage and optional English-language commentary led by Carlos Yustis and Jorge Calvo, is available for simultaneous streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App, available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. English-Language audio coverage of the match will also be available on SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio Channel 211.

In addition to match broadcasts, Telemundo Deportes will continue as the ‘home of Las Chivas’ with exclusive interviews and conversations across studio and evening shows, including on daily digital episodes of Titulares y Mas and weekends on Zona Mixta TYM on Telemundo. Fans may also find continuous Chivas coverage on digital episodes of Rincon Sagrado exclusively dedicated to Las Chivas, Mondays on #LaContraon Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as up to the minute updates across Telemundo Deportes social platforms.

Below is the latest information on how to watch Chivas in action.

Chivas stream, schedule, TV information

Date Time (ET) Match Network Sat., Feb 13 7:00 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Pre-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App 7:55 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS:

Guadalajara vs. Necaxa Telemundo;

Telemundo Deportes App 10:00 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Post-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App

