Injury-hit Crystal Palace tangles with a tough Burnley team at Selhurst Park on Saturday when the Eagles hope home cooking gets them back in the win column (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Palace got a fortunate and tough win against Newcastle before falling to Leeds at the weekend and dipping three points back of the top half.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley will hope to be less looky-likey of a relegation-threatened side by climbing out of 17th, though the Clarets are eight points clear of Fulham and have a match-in-hand of the next four teams above them on the Premier League table.

It’s been a streaky series between the Clarets and Eagles; Burnley has won the last two by 1-0 score lines but Palace won four-straight before that and Burnley the previous three.

Team news

James McArthur, James McCarthy, Connor Wickham, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson and James Tomkins are all out injured.

Josh Brownhill and Robbie Brady are fit enough for the bench, while Chris Wood misses out.

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up against Crystal Palace this afternoon. ⬇️ Jay Rodriguez partners Ashley Barnes upfront. 👊#CRYBUR | #UTC | @eToro — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 13, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Palace is favored to claim three points at home for +135, though a draw is just +210 and a Burnley win +220.

Prediction

No Zaha might be an issue, though Palace’s steady midfield will hope to give its creative threats the chance to break down Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, and an underappreciated, no-nonsense back line in front of Nick Pope. Crystal Palace 0-0 Burnley.

