Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City – Tottenham player ratings were not tough to put together. Man City were dominant and Spurs were pretty awful.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Sure, Pep Guardiola’s side have won 11 games on the spin in the Premier League and 16 games on the trot in all competitions, but Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham started well enough but faded badly after going behind.

A penalty kick from Rodri and two more from red-hot Ilkay Gundogan did the damage for Manchester City as they remain top of the table.

[ MORE: Three things from Man City – Spurs ]

Below is a look at our Manchester City – Tottenham player ratings, as we dish out marks out of 10.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 7 – Clean sheet and he had an assist on Gundogan’s second goal. Surely he can take a penalty kick soon!? Superb stop from Bale late on.

Joao Cancelo: 7 – Another all-action display at right back. Caught Son with a nasty challenge in the second half.

John Stones: 7 – Solid enough throughout. Turned inside out by Bale in the second half, but looked comfortable in yet another clean sheet.

Aymeric Laporte: 7 – Slotted in seamlessly as Ruben Dias wasn’t fit enough to start. The best third-choice center back in the world!?

Oleksandr Zinchenko: 7 – More adventurous going forward than usual. Much better defensively too.

Rodri: 8 – Scored the penalty kick and was excellent throughout. Such a silky player.

Ilkay Gundogan: 9 – Brilliant. Just brilliant. Another two goals and that is now nine goals in his last nine games in the Premier League. He’s stepped up massively with Aguero and De Bruyne out injured. Hopefully his groin injury isn’t anything serious, as he limped off with 20 minutes to go.

Phil Foden: 7 – Some incredible touches in and around the box, but didn’t get too many chances.

Bernardo Silva: 7 – Solid outing as he worked Lloris a few times and was unselfish throughout.

Raheem Sterling: 8 – Set up Gundogan for the crucial second goal and was a constant threat. Leading the charge for City.

Gabriel Jesus: 6 – Not his greatest outing and looks like he is lacking in confidence. Clipped the bar in the first half.

Substitution

Ferran Torres (69′ on for Gundogan): 6 – Didn’t get involved too much out on the left.

Riyad Mahrez (79′ on for Jesus): N/A

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 4 – Poor display. Should have saved the penalty kick and done better on both of the other goals. Going through a really tough stretch.

Japhet Tanganga: 5 – Chucked out at right back and struggled. Not his best position but tried his best.

Davinson Sanchez: 5 – Was tangled up by Gunodgan on the third goal and tried to block the shot with his head while he was on the floor. That will be a meme. Wait. It already is.

Eric Dier: 5 – Worked hard but was caught out of position on several occasions.

Ben Davies: 4 – Given a tough outing by City’s fluid attackers and wasn’t good on the ball.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 4 – Gave away a penalty kick and a few sloppy errors are creeping into his game.

Tanguy Ndombele: 4 – Subbed off and never really got into the game.

Erik Lamela: 5 – Worked hard but was booked and charged around with no real purpose.

Lucas Moura: 4 – Subbed off at half time and he hardly touched the ball.

Heung-min Son: 5 – Injured late on and was very subdued out on the wing.

Harry Kane: 6 – Hit the crossbar with a magical free kick at 0-0. Didn’t do a lot else, but kept working hard.

Substitution

Moussa Sissoko (46′ for Moura): 5 – Could not help Spurs become more defensively solid.

Dele Alli (64′ for Ndombele): 6 – Had a few runs into the box and tried to make things happen.

Gareth Bale (72′ for Lamela): 7 – Wriggled free on a few occasions and went close with a great run and shot. We want to see more of that from Bale.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports