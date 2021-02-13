Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBC Sports Premier League schedule for the 2020-21 season is here, with dates for the campaign confirmed and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA on TV and via Peacock online all below.

Are you ready?

Premier League games will be aired across NBC and NBCSN this season, with games also streamed live online via Peacock which replaces NBC Sports Gold. The Premier League schedule is now confirmed with the opening day, festive fixtures and final day all set and below you will find all of the details on how to watch Premier League in the USA.

Here you can find out exactly how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Game times have been published, as the TV schedule for the opening months of the season has also been released. With the 2020-21 season coming less than seven weeks after the 2019-20 season finished, things will be getting back into action very quickly.

‘Project Restart’ was a big success as the league returned on June 17 after being suspended on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just like the end to the 2019-20 campaign, the start of the 2020-21 season will see games played in empty stadiums at home venues but the UK government hope to have some fans back in attendance by early October.

The full Premier League schedule and details on how to watch Premier League in the USA this season are below.

The Premier League schedule one of the key parts of the new streaming platform, and to watch PL games you will have to sign up to an ad-supported premium tier for $4.99/month, serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour. An ad-free version of the premium tier is also available for $9.99/month. For more on the Premier League schedule on Peacock, click here.

Peacock and Roku have also announced that Peacock is now available nationwide on the Roku platform. Premier League fans who use the platform can now find exclusive Peacock Premium matches on Roku, as the full Premier League schedule and how to watch in the USA is across plenty of platforms.

Peacock is widely available across Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; the Roku platform; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs; as well as Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

If you haven’t yet checked it out and would like a free 7-day preview of the Peacock Premium service, which will include access to all of this weekend’s live Premier League matches, you can sign up here.

PEACOCK PREMIUM TO FEATURE MORE THAN 175 EXCLUSIVE PREMIER LEAGUE MATCHES IN 2020-21 SEASON

NBC Sports and Peacock will present more than 175 exclusive Premier League matches on Peacock Premium in the 2020-21 season. In total, Peacock Premium will present more than 1,500 hours of Premier League live match and shoulder programming.

All content presented on NBC Sports Gold’s “Premier League Pass” will shift exclusively to Peacock Premium for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season. For more information on how to watch everything to do with the Premier League in the USA, click here.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs. Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Below is the Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for September 12 to May 23 (all games 10am ET unless otherwise stated) as the channels and times for games will be confirmed in due course and here’s how to watch the Premier League in the USA.

Premier League: How to watch Premier League in USA, full schedule (all times EST)

Matchweek 24

Saturday 13 February

Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 0-3 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 3-0 Spurs – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – STREAM

Sunday 14 February

7am ET: Southampton v Wolves – Peacock Premium – STREAM

9am ET: West Brom v Man Utd – NBCSN – STREAM

11:30am ET: Arsenal v Leeds United – NBCSN – STREAM

2pm ET: Everton v Fulham – Peacock Premium – STREAM

Monday 15 February

1pm ET: West Ham v Sheffield United – NBCSN – STREAM

3pm ET: Chelsea v Newcastle United – NBCSN – STREAM

The Premier League schedule, results, replays, recaps and more

Saturday 12 September

Fulham 0-3 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 0-2 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 13 September

West Brom 0-3 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 0-1 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley v Man Utd (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Man City v Aston Villa (Postponed to later date due to European appearance)

Monday 14 September

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 1-3 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 19 September

Everton 5-2 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 4-3 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 20 September

Southampton 2-5 Spurs – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 0-3 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 4-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 21 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-3 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 26 September

Brighton 2-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 3-3 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 27 September

Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-1 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-5 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 4-0 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 28 September

Fulham 0-3 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 3 October

Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 4-2 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 3-1 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 4 October

Leicester City 0-3 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 2-0 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 2-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-0 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-6 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 17 October

Everton 2-2 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-3 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 1-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 1-4 Man Utd – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 18 October

Sheffield United 1-1 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 3-3 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 0-1 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 19 October

West Brom 0-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 23 October

Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 24 October

West Ham 1-1 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-0 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 25 October

Southampton 2-0 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 26 October

Brighton 1-1 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Spurs – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 30 October

Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 31 October

Sheffield United 0-1 Man City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-1 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 1 November

Aston Villa 3-4 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-1 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 2 November

Fulham 2-0 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 1-4 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 6 November

Brighton 0-0 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 7 November

Everton 1-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-0 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 8 November

West Brom 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 1-1 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-3 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 21 November

Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-2 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-0 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 22 November

Fulham 2-3 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 0-0 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 3-0 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 23 November

Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 27 November

Crystal Palace 0-2 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 28 November

Brighton 1-1 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 5-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 0-1 Leeds United – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 1-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 29 November

Southampton 2-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 0-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 1-2 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 30 November

Leicester City 1-2 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 4 December

Aston Villa v Newcastle — Postponed

Saturday 5 December

Burnley 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-0 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-3 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 6 December

West Brom 1-5 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 2-0 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 4-0 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 7 December

Brighton 1-2 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 11 December

Leeds United 1-2 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 12 December

Wolves 0-1 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 2-1 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 0-0 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 1-0 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 13 December

Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 3-0 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Tuesday 15 December

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 1-1 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 16 December

Arsenal 1-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 5-2 Newcastle United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 0-2 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 0-0 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 2-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-1 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 17 December

Aston Villa 0-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 2-3 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 19 December

Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 2-1 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 1-1 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 20 December

Brighton 1-1 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Spurs 0-2 Leicester City – NBCSN FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 6-2 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 0-3 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 21 December

Burnley 2-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 26 December

Leicester City 2-2 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MAYCH REPLAY

Fulham 0-0 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-0 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 0-1 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 27 December

Leeds United 1-0 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 2-2 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 1-1 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 28 December

Crystal Palace 1-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton v Man City – Postponed

Tuesday 29 December

Brighton 0-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 0-0 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 0-5 Leeds United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 30 December

Spurs v Fulham – Postponed

Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Friday 1 January

Everton 0-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Manchester United 2-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 2 January

Spurs 3-0 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 2-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 3-3 Wolves – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 0-4 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 3 January

Burnley v Fulham – Postponed

Newcastle United 1-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 1-3 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 4 January

Southampton 1-0 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 18a

Tuesday 12 January

Sheffield United 1-0 Newcastle – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 1-2 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 0-1 Man United (rearranged) – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 13 January

Man City 1-0 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MAYCH REPLAY

Spurs 1-1 Fulham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa v Spurs – Postponed

Thursday 14 January

Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 19

Saturday 16 January

Wolves 2-3 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 0-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-0 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 0-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 2-0 Southampton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 17 January

Aston Villa v Everton – Postponed

Sheffield United 1-3 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 0-0 Man Utd – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 4-0 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 18 January

Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 18b

Tuesday 19 January

West Ham 2-1 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester 2-0 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 20 January

Leeds United v Southampton – Postponed

Fulham 1-2 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 2-0 Aston Villa (rearranged from Week 1) – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 21 January

Liverpool 0-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 23 January

Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 20

Tuesday 26 January

Newcastle United 1-2 Leeds United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 1-3 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 0-5 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 27 January

Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Chelsea 0-0 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 0-0 Fulham – Peacock Premium –FULL MATCH REPLAY

Everton 1-1 Leicester City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 1-2 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 28 January

Spurs 1-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 21

Saturday 30 January

Everton 0-2 Newcastle United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolves – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man City 1-0 Sheffield United – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Brom 2-2 Fulham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Arsenal 0-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – STREAM

Sunday 31 January

Chelsea 2-0 Burnley – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leicester City 1-3 Leeds United – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

West Ham 1-3 Liverpool – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Brighton 1-0 Spurs – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 22

Tuesday 2 February

Sheffield United 2-1 West Brom – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 2-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man Utd 9-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 1-2 Crystal Palace – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 3 February

Burnley 0-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 0-2 Leicester City – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Leeds United 1-2 Everton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Aston Villa 1-3 West Ham – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 4 February

Spurs 0-1 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 23

Saturday 6 February

Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Newcastle United 3-2 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Burnley 1-1 Brighton – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Fulham 0-0 West Ham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Man United 3-3 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 7 February

Spurs 2-0 West Brom – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wolves 0-0 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Liverpool 1-4 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sheffield United 1-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 8 February

Leeds United 2-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 24

Saturday 13 February

7:30am ET: Leicester City v Liverpool – NBCSN – STREAM

10am ET: Crystal Palace v Burnley – NBCSN – STREAM

12:30pm ET: Man City v Spurs – NBC – STREAM

3pm ET: Brighton v Aston Villa – Peacock Premium – STREAM

Sunday 14 February

7am ET: Southampton v Wolves – Peacock Premium – STREAM

9am ET: West Brom v Man Utd – NBCSN – STREAM

11:30am ET: Arsenal v Leeds United – NBCSN – STREAM

2pm ET: Everton v Fulham – Peacock Premium – STREAM

Monday 15 February

1pm ET: West Ham v Sheffield United – NBCSN – STREAM

3pm ET: Chelsea v Newcastle United – NBCSN – STREAM

Saturday 20 February

7:30am ET: Southampton v Chelsea

12:30pm ET: Liverpool v Everton

Sunday 21 February

9am ET: Aston Villa v Leicester City

11:30am ET: Arsenal v Man City

2pm ET: Man Utd v Newcastle United

Monday 22 February

3pm ET: Brighton v Crystal Palace

Burnley v West Brom

Fulham v Sheffield United

West Ham v Spurs

Wolves v Leeds United

Saturday 27 February

7:30am ET: Man City v West Ham

12:30pm ET: Leeds United v Aston Villa

Crystal Palace v Fulham

Leicester City v Arsenal

Newcastle United v Wolves

Sheffield United v Liverpool

West Brom v Brighton

Sunday 28 February

9am ET: Spurs v Burnley

11:30am ET: Chelsea v Man Utd

Monday 1 March

3pm ET: Everton v Southampton

Saturday 6 March

Aston Villa v Wolves

Brighton v Leicester City

Burnley v Arsenal

Chelsea v Everton

Liverpool v Fulham

Man City v Man Utd

Sheffield United v Southampton

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Brom v Newcastle United

West Ham v Leeds United

Saturday 13 March

Arsenal v Spurs

Crystal Palace v West Brom

Everton v Burnley

Fulham v Man City

Leeds United v Chelsea

Leicester City v Sheffield United

Man Utd v West Ham

Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Southampton v Brighton

Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle United

Burnley v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Fulham v Leeds United

Liverpool v Chelsea

Man City v Wolves

Sheffield United v Aston Villa

Spurs v Southampton

West Brom v Everton

West Ham v Arsenal

Saturday 3 April

Arsenal v Liverpool

Aston Villa v Fulham

Chelsea v West Brom

Everton v Crystal Palace

Leeds United v Sheffield United

Leicester City v Man City

Man Utd v Brighton

Newcastle United v Spurs

Southampton v Burnley

Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 10 April

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v Newcastle United

Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Fulham v Wolves

Liverpool v Aston Villa

Man City v Leeds United

Sheffield United v Arsenal

Spurs v Man Utd

West Brom v Southampton

West Ham v Leicester City

Saturday 17 April

Arsenal v Fulham

Aston Villa v Man City

Chelsea v Brighton

Everton v Spurs

Leeds United v Liverpool

Leicester City v West Brom

Man Utd v Burnley

Newcastle United v West Ham

Southampton v Crystal Palace

Wolves v Sheffield United

Saturday 24 April

Arsenal v Everton

Aston Villa v West Brom

Fulham v Spurs

Leeds United v Man Utd

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Man City v Southampton

Sheffield United v Brighton

West Ham v Chelsea

Wolves v Burnley

Saturday 1 May

Brighton v Leeds United

Burnley v West Ham

Chelsea v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Man City

Everton v Aston Villa

Man Utd v Liverpool

Newcastle United v Arsenal

Southampton v Leicester City

Spurs v Sheffield United

West Brom v Wolves

Saturday 8 May

Arsenal v West Brom

Aston Villa v Man Utd

Fulham v Burnley

Leeds United v Spurs

Leicester City v Newcastle United

Liverpool v Southampton

Man City v Chelsea

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Everton

Wolves v Brighton

Tuesday 11 May

2:45pm ET: Brighton v West Ham

2:45pm ET: Burnley v Leeds United

2:45pm ET: Everton v Sheffield United

3pm ET: Man Utd v Leicester City

3pm ET: West Brom v Liverpool

Wednesday 12 May

2:45pm ET: Chelsea v Arsenal

2:45pm ET: Newcastle United v Man City

2:45pm ET: Southampton v Fulham

2:45pm ET: Spurs v Wolves

3pm ET: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Saturday 15 May

Brighton v Man City

Burnley v Liverpool

Chelsea v Leicester City

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Everton v Wolves

Man Utd v Fulham

Newcastle United v Sheffield United

Southampton v Leeds United

Spurs v Aston Villa

West Brom v West Ham

Sunday 23 May

Arsenal v Brighton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Fulham v Newcastle United

Leeds United v West Brom

Leicester City v Spurs

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Man City v Everton

Sheffield United v Burnley

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Manchester United

