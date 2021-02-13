USMNT teenagers among world top 50 list

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The USMNT has some serious talent coming through the ranks, and a few of them feature in a list of the top 50 players under the age of 20 on the planet.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

French outlet L’Equipe has ranked their top 50 players under 20, and two USMNT players are included in the ranking.

Top of the tree, from an American standpoint, is Giovanni Reyna. The Borussia Dortmund star, 18, is ranked fifth and looks set to be a star playmaker for the USMNT in the years to come.

The next highest-ranked USMNT player is Yunus Musah, also 18, as Valencia’s attacking midfielder comes in at No. 19. Musah is highly-rated and has already played in friendlies for Gregg Berhalter’s full national team.

How does USMNT young talent compare with other nations?

With England also pushing hard for Musah to choose them (he played for the Three Lions’ youth teams), he is certainly a star for the future.

Speaking of England, six of the top 20 players are eligible to play for Gareth Southgate’s side and many already have: Jude Bellingham, Mason Greenwood, Bukayo Saka, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Musah.

Spain, Germany, Belgium, France and Holland also have several youngsters included in this list as the European powerhouses continue to produce stars of the future.

Below is a look at the list in full via L’Equipe.