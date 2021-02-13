West Brom – Manchester United: How to watch, start time, stream, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Brom – Manchester United seems likely to feature goals, with the visitors not too far removed from scoring nine times in one match and the hosts seemingly allowing a handful per outing (start time 9am ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

United has scored a league-high 49 goals and is conceding at a midtable pace, while West Brom has regressed horribly under Sam Allardyce. The Baggies have allowed 28 of their 54 goals under Big Sam, who has presided over 10 of their 23 league matches.

WEST BROM – MANCHESTER UNITED STREAM LIVE

The Red Devils struggled to a 1-0 win over West Brom at Old Trafford back when Slaven Bilic was still steering the good ship Baggies, bailed out by a Bruno Fernandes penalty at home.

United enters the day five points back of league-leading Man City, who has played one fewer game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s visitors enter the weekend with a six-point advantage on fifth-place Chelsea.

West Brom is 11 points back of 17th-place Burnley, who has played one fewer match than the Baggies. Brighton and Newcastle are 13 points clear of West Brom, with all three teams having played 23 times.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

West Brom’s only injury concern is Grady Diangana, who may return to the fold any day.

Manchester United will not have Paul Pogba or Phil Jones, but Eric Bailly may have made enough progress to return to the lineup.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The Baggies would pay +800 if they managed to beat the heavily-favored visitors. A draw delivers +425 while a United win pays just -334.

Prediction

United did go 120 minutes with West Ham United at midweek in the FA Cup, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Fred all going the distance. West Brom has manufactured chances for new center forward Mbaye Diagne, while Allardyce could Diangana and a fresh Matheus Pereira. Might the Baggies — improved in recent weeks but still bad — put a scare into their visitors at the Hawthorns? West Brom 1-2 Manchester United.

How to watch West Brom – Manchester United stream and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola