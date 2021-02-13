West Ham – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham – Sheffield United: Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United look to continue their rebound from a historically-bad start to the season when they visit suddenly-uneven West Ham United on Monday (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Blades have handled a brutal run of scheduling fairly well after getting their first win of the season on Jan. 12 versus Newcastle, falling to Spurs, Man City, and Chelsea but mixing in defeats of Manchester United and West Brom.

WEST HAM – SHEFFIELD UNITED STREAM LIVE

David Moyes’ West Ham, however, has dropped points in two of three after a six-match unbeaten run to start 2021.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

West Ham lost Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko at midweek, while Arthur Masuaku is still out and Darren Randolph a question mark. Moyes hopes Michail Antonio will be ready to go, and Issa Diop is available. Fabian Balbuena is a question mark.

Sander Berge remains a big absence for Sheffield United, while Jack Robinson and Jack O’Connell are also out. Enda Stevens Is likely back in the team while Georga Baldock will be a late fitness.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United would land +380 for an upset, while a draw pays +260 and a West Ham win -139.

Prediction

Sheffield United may well be able to keep West Ham off the board but can it get enough goals to collect another win? Chelsea has only scored more than two goals once this season, and it came in the FA Cup against lower league opposition. West Ham 2-1 Sheffield United.

How to watch West Ham – Sheffield United stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

