Arsenal – Leeds: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Arsenal – Leeds: Mikel Arteta’s Gunners seek a first win in four outings when it entertains a vibrant Leeds side on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium (start time 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The sides played a 0-0 at Elland Road in November when Nicolas Pepe’s early second-half red card flipped the game on its ear. That match is Leeds’ only scoreless draw this season, and Marcelo Bielsa’s men have only played In five 1-0 affairs (three wins).

Leeds has conceded the third-most goals and second-most expected goals despite playing fewer games than any other team near the bottom of those categories, but Bielsa’s men also has the fifth-most goals and sixth-most xG.

Leeds is looking for a fourth win in five PL outings, while Arsenal has scored just one goal in its three-match winless run.

Team news

Thomas Partey will not play against Leeds with a thigh injury, while Arsenal gets David Luiz and Bernd Leno back from suspension. Kieran Tierney remains out while Martin Odegaard makes his first Arsenal start and will pair with fellow Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos.

Leeds will not have Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Gaetano Berardi, Ian Poveda, Adam Forshaw, and Robin Koch, though Pablo Hernandez returns and finds a place on the bench.

📋 Our team to face Leeds… 🇳🇴 Odegaard set for first start

🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7 leads the line

🇧🇷 @DavidLuiz_4 paired with @Biel_M04 #️⃣ #ARSLEE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 14, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal is expected to win, with -121 odds coming for a home win, while a draw deals out +275 and a Leeds upset gives +300 to the wagerer.

Prediction

For all the fun Leeds has been this year, taking four or six points from Arsenal would be a terrific signpost. Both teams have injuries that could affect how they want to play, but Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Pepe, and others might be too much for the visitors’ beleaguered defense. Arsenal 3-2 Leeds.

How to watch Arsenal – Leeds stream and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

