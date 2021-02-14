Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everton – Fulham is a sneaky good game on Sunday (start time 2pm ET on Peacock Premium) at Goodison Park, as the Toffees and Cottagers are battling for very different things.

Carlo Ancelotti has Everton hovering around the top four as they try to reach Europe, while they knocked Tottenham out of the FA Cup in a thrilling extra time clash in midweek and will now host Manchester City in a quarterfinal.

Fulham and Scott Parker are fighting to stay in the Premier League as they are eight points from safety with 16 games to go. Fulham pushed Everton all the way in a 3-2 win for the Toffees at Craven Cottage earlier this season and this should be another open clash.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Fulham.

Team news

Everton are without top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who had a scan on a hamstring injury he picked up in the FA Cup win against Tottenham. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will also be missing, but Josh King, Andre Gomes and James Rodriguez are back with Gomes and James starting at Goodison Park.

Fulham announced a positive COVID-19 test for Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Cottagers get Terence Kongolo back on the bench but it’s too soon for Tom Cairney.

Our men on Merseyside. 🗒 Aleksandar Mitrović misses out after testing positive for Covid-19.#EVEFUL launches in T-minus one hour. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/VupXyCaQmT — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 14, 2021

What they’re saying

Carlo Ancelotti wary of Fulham: “The last league game we played at home was a defeat, a surprise, we don’t want surprises against Fulham, while knowing it is a difficult game for a lot of reasons. We are not far from the first four places and our target is to stay there. Fulham, in my opinion, are playing really good football – with courage and intensity. We have enough time to recover properly [from Tottenham] but we have to pay attention in this kind of game.”

Scott Parker hopeful of Fulham survival: “The gap isn’t too daunting. I understand how it may look, but the fixtures we have are winnable. We need to win, and if we can apply pressure, this season has a lot football left. Hopefully that can make the difference. We’re right up there with the numbers we’re producing. The alarm bells aren’t going in my head, but I understand we haven’t been clinical enough. That tide has to turn.”

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton are the heavy favorites at -110, while Fulham are at +300 to win. The draw looks enticing +240.

Prediction

This is tougher to call than it should be, especially after Everton lost their last home league game to Newcastle. Everton had a draining FA Cup game in midweek against Tottenham and are missing some key players. Fulham are well-rested and have improved massively defensively, but the Toffees will have just too much for them. Everton 2-1 Fulham.

How to watch Everton – Fulham stream and start time

Kick off: Sunday, 2pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Via Peacock Premium

