Technique for days: Armstrong, Ings produce brilliant Southampton goal

The soccer world understandably celebrates ridiculous dribbles, audacious rips from distance, and sublime bits of genius, but can we take a minute to praise the techniques of passer and finisher in Southampton’s opening goal versus Wolves on Sunday at St. Mary’s.

Scottish playmaker Stuart Armstrong cued up English striker Danny Ings for an exquisite bit of football on Sunday to give Saints a 1-0 lead on their visitors.

Wolves have seen enough of the duo, who both scored in Southampton’s 2-0 win when two met at the Molineux in FA Cup action earlier this week.

This time, Armstrong drives the left with a dribble through two players, keeping hold of the ball despite Nelson Semedo’s slight touch and keeping hold of the ball toward the end line.

The Scot then picked out Ings with a pinpoint cross from the left in the 25th minute, but it’s so much more than the perfect service.

Ings tracks the ball through a congested 18 and volleys the ball shin-high past a helpless Rui Patricio, who made an outstanding save on Nathan Redmond moments earlier.

