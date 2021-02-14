Bayern Munich has done it again, and with quite the use of timing.

The serial German champions have announced the future signing of RB Leipzig star center back on July 1, beginning a five-year contract with the current star center back of their closest table rival.

Bayern has signed some of the world’s best talent, often from Bundesliga rivals, for little to nothing, but this will not be the case here. While Robert Lewandowski (Dortmund) and Leon Goretzka (Schalke) fall in the nothing column after running down their contracts to sign for the Bavarians, Upamecano has reported release clause of more than $50 million.

Here’s Bayern board member Hasan Salihamidzic, via a brief club release:

“We’re happy that we’ve been able to sign Dayot Upamecano for FC Bayern München. We’re convinced that Dayot will be a very important member of our team in the coming years.”

The towering 22-year-old Upamecano joined the Red Bull group with Austria’s Liefering at age 17 before heading to Red Bull Salzburg and then Leipzig, where he was named to the Champions League Squad of the Season in 2019-20.

Upamecano made his French national team debut last season and has three caps. He’s a complete defender and has been linked with just about every big club over the past few years, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

City got its man with Ruben Dias, but boy would Liverpool like to go back to August right now (though who could expect the CB plague to strike Anfield?!? He might still be lining up next to Jordan Henderson right now).

