Transfer news: Neuhaus to Liverpool or Man City, Pato to Orlando City

It’s odd that the February transfer news gives us two completed deals to go with one juicy rumors.

We had one earlier, as Dayot Upamecano will move from Leipzig to Bayern Munich in July, and this weekend also saw a former AC Milan and Brazilian national team forward head to Orlando City.

[ MORE: Draws, draws, draws as Bayern, Leipzig stay 1-2 ]

Finally, the rumor: Liverpool and Man City are among a bevy of teams linked with a German national team center mid from Borussia Monchengladbach.

All that’s below.

Neuhaus to Liverpool or… Neuhaus to Man City?

If Georginio Wijnaldum walks away from Liverpool’s contract offer, the Reds will turn to a young and exciting player from Borussia Monchengladbach according to a report.

Florian Neuhaus has been very good for Gladbach, and the Bundesliga side has a $48 million release clause in the 23-year-old’s contract.

The Reds would have a lot of competition for Neuhaus, as Kicker says that Man City, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Bayern Munich would also like to get the player on the books.

Neuhaus has four goals and four assists in 1,461 league minutes for Gladbach entering Sunday’s big match with Eintracht Frankfurt, and is a complete midfielder with a willingness to play on the edge and ability to connect play.

The player is a mix of two Georginio Wijnaldums, the one who was given free-reign to shoot and score for Newcastle in 2015-16 and the other who’s asked to choke down his attacking proclivities in Jurgen Klopp’s system.

Pato to Orlando City

This one’s confirmed, as Orlando has its latest Brazilian star.

Alexandre Pato will team up with Nani at Orlando City after signing a one-year deal with the MLS side.

Pato, 31, has most recently been with Brazilian side Sao Paolo after two seasons in the Chinese Super League, and he has produced goals.

An ill-fated half-season loan to Chelsea in 2016 saw him scored a goal over just two matches.

His heights, however, came with AC Milan at the turn of the previous decade. He scored 10 goals in 27 caps for Brazil and had a goal and an assist in two friendlies against the USMNT but has not been capped since 2013.

