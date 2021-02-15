Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea – Newcastle: Thomas Tuchel’s five-match unbeaten run to start life at Chelsea gets a visit from injury-hit Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Monday (start time 3pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues are a win away from a top-four place after Liverpool lost to Leicester City, while Newcastle has slipped into 17th after wins for Burnley and Brighton.

CHELSEA – NEWCASTLE UNITED STREAM LIVE

The Magpies entered the weekend with a 10-point gap on the bottom three, though 18th-place Fulham had played one fewer match.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Chelsea start Timo Werner but Kai Havertz is missing, while Andreas Christensen starts and Thiago Silva is still out. Christian Pulisic is on the bench once again, while the big team news is that Kepa starts in goal over Edouard Mendy.

Newcastle is without its top scorer, Callum Wilson, for between 6-8 weeks and Fabian Schar will miss eight weeks, while Jeff Hendrick is suspended and Javi Manquillo is out. Ciaran Clark and Jamall Lascelles return, while Federico Fernandez is out.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠-𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 15, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea is a heavy favorite at -455 for a win compared to a resounding +1100 if the Magpies score more goals than their hosts. A draw pays +525, more than every underdog winning from Sunday onward except for West Brom.

Prediction

Wilson’s absence is a major hit for Newcastle, who does have talisman Allan Saint-Maximin back in the fold. It’s a question of whether the Blues can solve Newcastle’s back line, as these affairs have been generally tight. Chelsea has won four-of-five, but only one has come by a two-goal margin. That was Chelsea’s 2-0 November win at St. James’ Park. That could be Monday, though the Magpies have been more attack-minded lately. Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Chelsea – Newcastle stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola