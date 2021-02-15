Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcos Rose will become the new manager of Borussia Dortmund this summer, as his current club Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed his departure.

Rose, 44, has been a revelation in Germany’s Bundesliga as he’s led Gladbach to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 this season and they are still in the hunt for a top four finish with a young, exciting team.

Here is the statement from Gladbach on Rose leaving them for Bundesliga rivals Dortmund at the end of the 2020-21 season.

“We have held a lot of talks in recent weeks to discuss Marco’s future. Unfortunately, he has opted to trigger a clause in his contract and leave this summer. Until then, we will work hard to achieve our goals in the league, cup and Europe together,” Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said.

Dortmund and Rose seem like a very good fit

This should, on paper, be pretty much a perfect fit.

Rose has worked wonders with young squads at RB Salzburg and Gladbach, winning titles and qualifying for the Champions League, and he will now be handed the chance to get a very talented, but extremely young, Dortmund squad back on track.

After Lucien Favre was fired earlier this season, Dortmund have had Edin Terzic in charge on a caretaker basis and they currently sit six points off the top four and are struggling along.

With Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland wanted by plenty of clubs this summer, perhaps one of them will be sold to give Rose the funds to revamp this Dortmund side, especially defensively?

The likes of Gio Reyna, Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko are clearly stars of the future for Dortmund too, and it will be very interesting to see what Rose can get out of them.

Marcus Thuram, Florian Neuhaus and Alassane Plea all improved massively under Rose to boost a very experienced Gladbach side, and they are tactically flexible and extremely attack-minded.

