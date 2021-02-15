Chelsea’s victory over Newcastle United on Monday was a massive result for the Blues, not so much for the 2-0 scoreline as for Timo Werner scoring his first Premier League goal in 100 days (14 appearances without a goal) as he settles into life under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Werner didn’t have much goal-scoring success with Frank Lampard at the helm — nor did he manage to find the back of the net in any of Tuchel’s first five games — but the 24-year-old German revealed that his compatriot’s arrival has Chelsea “back on track.” Perhaps the same will be said of Timo Werner following Monday’s goal, his fifth in the PL this season — quotes from the BBC:

“Very important win — it was close, because VAR nearly didn’t give me the goal. [All of the] performances in the last few weeks were very good, winning all our games and didn’t concede a goal. We’re back on track and that’s the important thing.” … “[Tuchel’s appointment] has helped me, that someone can scream at me in German — he’s a really good guy, has a good idea of the football we want to play, and when we have more and more training sessions with him we will get better and better. “A few weeks ago we were somewhere and nowhere, and we were a lot of points behind fourth place — we want to keep going. Only four points to second place and lots have said we won’t reach top-four at the end of the season, but here we are. We have a good shape, we’re back on track.”

As for Tuchel, he went so far as calling it “the perfect evening” as his side improved its record to 4W-1D-0L in five games since his appointment, and Chelsea jumped back into the top-four.

“It was a very good night — the perfect evening. We knew we had the opportunity to jump into the top-four. We took this chance, the guys get a well deserved two days off now. “Second half was not our best — we struggled with decision making, confidence and technical mistakes. But we always accept the fight. I got the impression we didn’t want to lose what we built in the first half. I prefer us to think about what we can create. “It was a long wait for Timo Werner, he was decisive in the last matches with assists, today again with an assist and then a goal. It is most important for the strikers, there are no video tapes or talks that can do that for them. It is deserved.”

