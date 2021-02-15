Future USMNT striker Matthew Hoppe is reportedly drawing interest from a number of clubs around Europe and in the Premier League, including the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 19-year-old, yet-to-be-capped American is currently playing a massive part in Schalke’s desperate battle against relegation — his five goals in 11 Bundesliga appearances (9 starts) are three more than any other player has scored all season — though those efforts appear futile.

Hoppe signed his first professional contract, through the summer of 2023, on Feb. 1. Prior to that point, he was set to become a free agent this summer.

According to the report, the aforementioned Premier League sides have all scouted Hoppe this season and came away impressed by what they saw. Still incredibly raw at 19 and inexperienced in his first half-season as a pro, Hoppe is a bright prospect who plays a position which will always and forever be in demand by clubs in every corner of the world — that goes for the USMNT as well.

If Schalke end up getting relegated from the Bundesliga — an outcome which is looking increasingly likely (they’re bottom of the table, 9 points from safety with 13 games left to play) — it’s almost a foregone conclusion that Hoppe will depart, as he’s already proven himself to be more than a 2. Bundesliga player. Not only will it best serve his continued development, but Schalke will be able to cash in on a relatively valuable asset on their way down.

Though a move to a Premier League giant seems a bridge too far — for now, at least — a club like Southampton, Brighton & Hove Albion or Leeds United could make all the sense in the world for Hoppe to further his development in an environment which requires and produces high-quality, well-round players all over the field.

