West Ham – Sheffield United: Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United look to continue their rebound from a historically-bad start to the season when they visit suddenly-uneven West Ham United on Monday (start time 1pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Blades have handled a brutal run of scheduling fairly well after getting their first win of the season on Jan. 12 versus Newcastle, falling to Spurs, Man City, and Chelsea but mixing in defeats of Manchester United and West Brom.

WEST HAM – SHEFFIELD UNITED STREAM LIVE

David Moyes’ West Ham, however, has dropped points in two of three after a six-match unbeaten run to start 2021.

Team news

West Ham lost Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko at midweek, while Arthur Masuaku is still out and Darren Randolph a question mark. Michail Antonio is out, and Issa Diop starts. Fabian Balbuena is out.

📋 Our team to face Sheffield United this evening looks like this!#WHUSHU pic.twitter.com/Avjcs2cwrR — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 15, 2021

Sander Berge remains a big absence for Sheffield United, while Jack Robinson and Jack O’Connell are also out. Enda Stevens returns, while George Baldock is on the bench.

Here's how the Blades line-up. 💪 Enda Stevens & Ben Osborn return to the side with John Fleck missing out through illness.#WHUSHU 🔜 pic.twitter.com/nMQ3vshRjp — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) February 15, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The Blades would land +380 for an upset, while a draw pays +260 and a West Ham win -139.

Prediction

The Blades may well be able to keep the Hammers off the board but can it get enough goals to collect another win? Chelsea has only scored more than two goals once this season, and it came in the FA Cup against lower league opposition. West Ham 2-1 Sheffield United.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: 1pm ET Monday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

