Europa League: How to watch, odds, start time, predictions

The UEFA Champions League’s third-place teams have joined the top two from each UEFA Europa League group stage to produce the field for the 2020-21 Round of 32.
ProSoccerTalk is here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.
[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]
We’ve got odds for the outright champions, as a new Premier League entry joins one North London Derby rival pulling away from the other on PointsBet’s odds to win the UEL.
Below is a look at predictions, the odds for the games in Round of 32, plus outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Europa League Round of 32
Dates: Feb. 18 – 25
Location: Home stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Europa League Round of 32 schedule, predictions
Round of 32 first legs – Feb. 18
12:55 pm ET
Real Sociedad v Manchester United
Wolfsberger v Tottenham Hotspur
Olympiacos v PSV Eindhoven
Slavia Prague v Leicester City
Young Boys v Bayer Leverkusen
Red Star Belgrade v AC Milan
Dynamo Kiev v Club Brugge
Braga v AS Roma
Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb
3 pm ET
Lille v Ajax
Benfica v Arsenal
Molde v Hoffenheim
Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk
Royal Antwerp v Rangers
Granada v Napoli
Red Bull Salzburg v Villarreal
Round of 32 second legs – Feb. 18
12:55 pm ET
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger
Ajax v Lille
Napoli v Granada
Shakhtar Donetsk v Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Rangers v Royal Antwerp
Arsenal v Benfica
Hoffenheim v Molde
Villarreal v Red Bull Salzburg
3 pm ET
Leicester City v Slavia Prague
AC Milan v Red Star Belgrade
Club Brugge v Dynamo Kiev
Manchester United v Real Sociedad
AS Roma v Braga
Bayer Leverkusen v Young Boys
Dinamo Zagreb v Krasnodar
PSV Eindhoven v Olympiacos
Select Europa League Round of 32 betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Select first legs
Real Sociedad (+220) v Manchester United (+120) | Draw (+250)
Wolfsberger (+650) v Tottenham Hotspur (-240) | Draw (+360)
Slavia Prague (+250) v Leicester City (+110) | Draw (+240)
Red Star Belgrade (+320) v AC Milan (-115) | Draw (+260)
Lille (+165) v Ajax (+160) | Draw (+240)
Benfica (+195) v Arsenal (+130) | Draw (+250)
Royal Antwerp (+280) v Rangers (-105) | Draw (+260)
Red Bull Salzburg (+130) v Villarreal (+195) | Draw (+260)
Outright winner
Tottenham Hotspur (+500)
Manchester United (+650)
Arsenal (+850)
AC Milan (+900)
Napoli (+1200)
Leicester City (+1200)
Bayer Leverkusen (+1400)
Ajax (+1400)
Villarreal (+1600)
AS Roma (+1800)
Real Sociedad (+2200)
Benfica (+2500)
Red Bull Salzburg (+2500)
Hoffenheim (+2800)
Rangers (+3300)
Shakhtar Donetsk (+3300)
Lille (+4000)
Club Brugge (+4000)
Dynamo Kiev (+4000)
Granada (+5000)
Krasnodar (+5000)
OIympiacos (+5000)
PSV Eindhoven (+8000)
Braga (+9000)
Dinamo Zagreb (+9000)
Slavia Prague (+15000)
Royal Antwerp (+20000)
Wolfsberger (+20000)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (+20000)
Molde (+20000)
Red Star Belgrade (+20000)
Young Boys (+20000)
>>> (All odds)