Everton – Manchester City: The Premier League leaders will have a chance to go 10 points clear in the title race when they play their rescheduled fixture at Goodison Park on Wednesday (Watch live at 3:15 pm am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The fixture was originally scheduled to be played on Dec. 28, but an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Manchester City meant the game had to be postponed. At that time, Manchester City were six games unbeaten (4W-2D-0L) and they sat 8th in the Premier League table. Since then, Pep Guardiola’s side hasn’t dropped a single point while conceding all of two goals (one each to Liverpool and Chelsea) in nine league games. Manchester City’s record of 14 goals conceded (in 23 games) is 10 fewer than any other side in the PL this season.

As for Everton, Carlo Ancelotti’s side is in a particularly poor run of form with just one win in their last five games, including a dreadful display and defeat to Fulham on the weekend. Leading goalscorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin (13 PL goals) is expected to miss a second straight game for Everton after tweaking his hamstring last week.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Manchester City this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Manchester City (INJURY REPORT)

Everton: OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Manchester City: QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Ilkay Gundogan (groin), Fernandinho (thigh) | OUT: Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (+750) | Manchester City (-304) | Draw (+425)

Prediction

If Everton found it difficult to retain possession and create scoring chances against 18th-place Fulham, just imagine how difficult life will be against City. There’s not a lot of explaining required to say, the champions-elect will win. Everton 0-3 Man City.

How to watch Everton – Manchester City: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET Wednesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

