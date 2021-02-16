Mason Greenwood has signed a new, long-term contract to remain at Manchester United through the summer of 2025, the club announced on Tuesday.

Having just turned 19 years old a few months ago, Greenwood, who is the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in European competition, has already amassed 82 first-team appearances for Manchester United.

Mason Greenwood has just one goal and one assist to his name, despite playing right at 1,000 minutes in the Premier League this season, after scoring 17 in all competitions a year ago when he made 49 first-team appearances. Last season’s goal haul included 10 in the Premier League, five in the Europa League and one each in the FA Cup and League Cup.

Greenwood spoke of his pride as a first-team regular after coming through the Manchester United academy beginning 12 years ago…

“When you join the club at seven years old, you just dream of playing for the first team one day.” “I’ve worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. I want to thank the academy for everything they have done for me and for their continued support to this day. “There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football. “There is a lot more to come from myself and this team and I am so committed to working week in, week out to help the group achieve success. I want to repay the club for the support that everyone has given me over the years and show everyone just what I am capable of.”

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was understandably excited to continue to work with the young phenom on a daily basis.

“Whilst it is easy for people outside of the club to forget that Mason is just 19, it is our job as coaches to ensure he reaches his phenomenal potential and every step we take is to help him along that path. “Mason is naturally gifted and has a brilliant attitude. We know how important he is going to be for Manchester United over the coming seasons.”

