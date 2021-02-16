Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 25 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ankle), Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (calf)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Matty Cash (hamstring), Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (ankle) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Solly March (knee), Florin Andone (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (hamstring), Erik Pieters (groin), Charlie Taylor (hamstring), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (groin), Dale Stephens (knock) | OUT: Ben Mee (concussion)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kai Havertz (knock) | OUT: Thiago Silva (undisclosed), Tammy Abraham (ankle)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Wilfried Zaha (thigh), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), James McCarthy (knock), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)
Fulham injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (COVID-19) | OUT: Tom Cairney (knee)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (calf), Mateusz Klich (hip) | OUT: Rodrigo (groin), Diego Llorente (groin), Ian Poveda-Ocampo (ankle), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Wesley Fofana (thigh), James Justin (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Wes Morgan (back), Ayoze Perez (knee)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Divock Origi (hamstring), Ben Davies (knock) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Fabinho (undisclosed), Joel Matip (ankle), Joe Gomez (knee), James Milner (hamstring)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Ilkay Gundogan (groin), Fernandinho (thigh) | OUT: Nathan Ake (undisclosed)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Phil Jones (knee)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Federico Fernandez (hamstring) | OUT: Callum Wilson (hamstring), Fabian Schar (knee), Javi Manquillo (ankle)
Sheffield United injuries
OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), John Egan (ankle), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), John Fleck (undisclosed)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Diallo (undisclosed) | OUT: Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Theo Walcott (hamstring), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Reguilon (undisclosed), Serge Aurier (calf) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Grady Diangana (hamstring)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (undisclosed), Fabian Balbuena (calf), Darren Rudolph (knock) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (groin), Willy Boly (thigh)