Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 25 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (ankle), Thomas Partey (thigh), Kieran Tierney (calf)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Matty Cash (hamstring), Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Webster (ankle) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Alireza Jahanbakhsh (ankle), Solly March (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Chris Wood (hamstring), Erik Pieters (groin), Charlie Taylor (hamstring), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (groin), Dale Stephens (knock) | OUT: Ben Mee (concussion)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kai Havertz (knock) | OUT: Thiago Silva (undisclosed), Tammy Abraham (ankle)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Wilfried Zaha (thigh), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), James McCarthy (knock), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Jeffrey Schlupp (thigh), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aleksandar Mitrovic (COVID-19) | OUT: Tom Cairney (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (calf), Mateusz Klich (hip) | OUT: Rodrigo (groin), Diego Llorente (groin), Ian Poveda-Ocampo (ankle), Gaetano Berardi (knee), Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wesley Fofana (thigh), James Justin (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Timothy Castagne (thigh), Wes Morgan (back), Ayoze Perez (knee)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Divock Origi (hamstring), Ben Davies (knock) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee), Diogo Jota (knee), Fabinho (undisclosed), Joel Matip (ankle), Joe Gomez (knee), James Milner (hamstring)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring), Ilkay Gundogan (groin), Fernandinho (thigh) | OUT: Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Federico Fernandez (hamstring) | OUT: Callum Wilson (hamstring), Fabian Schar (knee), Javi Manquillo (ankle)

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), John Egan (ankle), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), John Fleck (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Diallo (undisclosed) | OUT: Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Theo Walcott (hamstring), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Sergio Reguilon (undisclosed), Serge Aurier (calf) | OUT: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Grady Diangana (hamstring)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Michail Antonio (undisclosed), Fabian Balbuena (calf), Darren Rudolph (knock) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (groin), Willy Boly (thigh)

