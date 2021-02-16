WATCH: Mbappe, PSG cut Barcelona to shreds for magnificent equalizer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paris-Saint Germain answered Lionel Messi’s first-half penalty kick with aplomb via a beautiful away goal at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie with Barcelona on Tuesday.

Messi converted a Frenkie de Jong-won penalty with an emphatic spot kick in the 27th minute, but PSG was quickly level.

Five minutes after the Messi goal, Mbappe delivered two scintillating finishing touches.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Marquinhos hit a peach of a diagonal ball toward the left corner and Layvin Kurzawa — who had a sensational half — first-touched the service back into the 18.

Marco Verratti’s first-half was pretty good, too, and his outside-of-the-left-boot flick to Mbappe was perfectly settled with the first of four touches to cook Clement Lenglet.

Gerard Pique had little hope of reaching Mbappe, who smashed a vicious shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The Barcelona goalkeeper was likely hoping the ball somehow managing to hit him.

It didn’t. Wow.

KYLIAN MBAPPE 😤 pic.twitter.com/d2kx9IjCMq — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) February 16, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola