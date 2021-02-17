Burnley – Fulham: The Clarets have pulled themselves away from the relegation battle in recent weeks, now the Cottagers are hoping to do the same ahead of their trip to Turf Moor on Wednesday (Watch live at 1 pm am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

10 games into the season, Burnley had won just once game and Sean Dyche’s side sat 18th in the Premier League — they looked every bit the relegation candidates that Fulham were then and still are now. Since that time, the Clarets have gone on a 6W-2D-5L run to climb into 16th place, where they currently reside eight points clear of 18th-place Fulham.

Things aren’t all bad for Fulham, though, as they snapped a 12-game unbeaten run with a shocking (and comprehensive) victory over Everton on the weekend. Even during the dozen games without a win, they drew eight times and only lost four. Scott Parker’s side is massively improved from the season’s opening weeks, and transfer deadline day signing Josh Maja made an immediate impact by scoring both goals in the win over Everton. Wednesday’s clash could see Fulham close to within four points of safety as they go level on games played with 17th-place Newcastle United (Burnley – Fulham was previously postponed on Jan. 3 due to an increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the capital club).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley – Fulham this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

Burnley: OUT: Chris Wood (hamstring), Erik Pieters (groin), Dale Stephens (knock), Ben Mee (concussion)

LINE-UP | Here is how the Clarets line-up to face Fulham this evening. ⬇️ Charlie Taylor is back from injury. 🙌#BURFUL | #UTC | @eToro — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 17, 2021

Fulham: OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (COVID-19), Tom Cairney (knee)

#BURFUL team news is inbound. 🚨 We’re unchanged from Sunday night’s showing. 🗒 pic.twitter.com/joH49tlNuE — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) February 17, 2021

Burnley (+175) | Fulham (+165) | Draw (+210)

Prediction

On current form, both sides deserve to stay in the Premier League next season, making this a sneakily intriguing matchup. Fulham perhaps lack the incisive creator to pick apart Dyche’s defense, which will only make their precious few scoring chances and set pieces all the more important. Burnley 1-1 Fulham.

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Wednesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

