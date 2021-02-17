Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley – Fulham was a tight, tense game and the draw definitely favored the hosts at Turf Moor.

Fulham took the lead early in the second half as Ola Aina flicked home a corner but soon after Ashley Barnes levelled things up and that’s how it finished.

Scott Parker and Fulham probably deserved to edge it, if any team did, as they drew yet another game and this feels like two points dropped in their brave battle against relegation.

Burnley have 27 points and sit eight points above Fulham, who sit in 18th place and remain in the relegation zone. These draw saw plenty of teams just above the bottom three breath a huge sigh of relief.

Three things we learned

1. Draw specialists Fulham miss a chance: When they scored early in the second half, you felt like this was their chance to kick on and grab a big win to breath new life into their relegation battle. But they gave the ball away easily and were punished, both in this game and with their hopes to get out of the bottom three. Fulham have drawn 10 games this season, the second-highest in the league, and it is a strange situation. It feels like they’ve been the better team in a lot of the games they’ve drawn, and this felt like a big chance missed to secure back-to-back wins in a few days.

2. Burnley battling away: It wasn’t pretty, but Burnley are getting it done. Should we be shocked? Sean Dyche’s side are dealing with injuries to big players well and they are so tough mentally. They bounced back after going behind and Rodriguez went close to winning it. Burnley will not go down this season, and that’s another huge achievement given their poor start and bad luck with injuries.

3. Next two games key for Fulham: Sheffield United at home and Crystal Palace away. Six points. That is what Fulham have to do to kick on in their scrap against the drop. They’ve dragged other teams into this battle now, but they have to win the next two, as they have a very, very tough run coming up after that. This is crunch time for the Cottagers who have been much better since December.

Man of the Match: Jay Rodriguez – Set up Burnley’s goal and was a real threat throughout. Great to see him back fit and firing.

A tight, tense first half saw Burnley take the initiative as Kevin Long headed a great chance over.

Jay Rodriguez went close and Alphonse Areola was put under pressure as Fulham offered very little in attack.

Johann Berg Gumdundsson came off injured as the Clarets were dealt another injury blow to a key player.

Fulham improved in the second half and soon had the lead.

A corner from the right was flicked on by Joachim Andersen and found Aina who directed it home.

Burnley equalized soon after as Rodriguez turned and crossed brilliantly for Barnes who missed his control but finished calmly.

Rodriguez then forced Areola into a fine stop down low as neither team took the game by the scruff of the neck late on.

