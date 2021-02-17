Champions League: Porto, Dortmund win Round of 16 first legs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s almost always one surprising Round of 16 tie in the Champions League.

Lyon dusted off Juventus last season, Ajax took down Real Madrid the previous season, and Sevilla surprised Manchester United in 2017-18.

The last is more surprising because of United’s name than its team quality that season, as Wissam Ben Yedder stunned the Red Devils at Old Trafford, but the point is there’s always a surprise or two in this round.

Is Porto the one to do it this time around?

Sevilla 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

An early concession didn’t stop Borussia Dortmund’s Wednesday freight train in Spain.

Erling Haaland’s powerful drive started a 1-2 that became Dortmund’s second goal before the half-hour mark as had a 2-1 lead and a pair of away goals before halftime.

Haaland had two goals and an assist on the day, the latter coming on the first goal. The Norwegian carried the ball out from the right touchline to get an assist on Dahoud’s opener, a powerful drive from just outside the 18.

BVB’s second was Haaland driving through the middle of the pitch to give up the ball to Jadon Sancho for just a second before sliding the ball past the keeper.

He’d score his second when Marco Reus slipped him down the right side for a low drive under Bono.

Luuk de Jong showed great coordination to take a free kick out of the air and side-foot past Marwin Hitz to lower Dortmund’s advantage to one heading to Germany.

17 #UCL goals in 13 appearances. Erling Haaland cannot stop scoring. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/V46XFMK9QY — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) February 17, 2021

Porto 2-1 Juventus

Federico Chiesa’s late goal gave Juventus some comfort for woeful starts to both halves that cost him the first leg in Portugal.

Mehdi Taremi’s second-minute goal put a charge into this tie, as Andrea Pirlo’s Juve went down a goal and then Giorgio Chiellini after 35 minutes.

Somehow, Juve allowed itself to come out of the break asleep. Moussa Marega had the ball in the goal in the 46th minute for 2-0.

Here’s the opener, as Porto’s press and Rodrigo Betancur’s mindless pass put the Italians down one in Portugal.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie started and played 63 minutes for Juventus, with one key pass and two tackles.

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted a penalty late but was denied, though the one-goal deficit does set up nicely for his usual second-leg magic.

61 SECONDS INTO THE KNOCKOUT STAGE 😳 pic.twitter.com/SVA2xNF5Mf — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) February 17, 2021

